Durning Jr, Thomas F
Thomas F. Durning Jr., of Rotonda West, Florida (formerly Killingworth, CT) passed away peacefully at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida on July 2nd, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Bellucci Durning of Rotonda West, FL (formerly Killingworth, CT), his daughter Beth Durning Iovene, Higganum, CT, grandsons Dylan and Brandon Iovene, Higganum CT, and their father Christopher Iovene, North Branford CT. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas F. Durning Sr. and Elizabeth O'Neill Durning of New Haven, CT, as well as his sisters Mary Conlon and Frances Moore.
Tom was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving on the USS Goodrich from 1962 to 1966. He also served in the New Haven Fire Department as a Lieutenant from 1970 until his retirement in 1994.
Tom was a certified life member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War where he volunteered his time to participate in Civil War reenactments. An avid history buff, he also spent his time searching for unrecognized Medal of Honor recipients to ensure that their gravesites were properly marked and taken care of. In addition to this, he was also an avid collector of classic vehicles, at one point owning several Mustangs, motorcycles, and a firetruck. Tom devoted the rest of his time to his two grandsons teaching them about their family history and how to drive. He also went on every family vacation and attended almost every activity that involved his two grandsons.
A resident of North Haven, Wallingford, and Killingworth Connecticut, Thomas and his wife Linda officially retired to Rotonda West, Florida in 2015 where he lived out the remainder of his years enjoying the warm weather, reading his paper on the lanai, spending time with their beloved pug Sara Anne and cat Kaylee, and tending to his 2004 Ford Mustang GT Convertible.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Fawcett Memorial Hospital for the impeccable care given to Tom in his final days as well as a special thank you to his home health aid, Laura. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Alzheimer's Association
. A memorial service in Connecticut will be announced at a later date.