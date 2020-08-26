Durning Jr., Thomas F.
Thomas F. Durning, Jr., of Rotonda West, Florida, formerly of Killingworth, CT, passed away peacefully at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida on July 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Bellucci Durning of Rotonda West, FL formerly of Killingworth, CT his daughter Beth Durning Iovene of Higganum, CT, grandsons Dylan and Brandon Iovene both of Higganum, CT, and their father Christopher Iovene, of North Branford, CT. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas F. and Elizabeth O'Neill Durning, Sr. Brother of the late Mary Conlon and Frances Moore. Tom was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving on the USS Goodrich from 1962 to 1966. He also served in the New Haven Fire Department as a Lieutenant from 1970 until his retirement in 1994. Tom was a certified life member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War where he volunteered his time to participate in Civil War reenactments. An avid history buff, he also spent his time searching for unrecognized Medal of Honor recipients to ensure that their grave sites were properly marked and taken care of. In addition to this, he was also an avid collector of classic vehicles, at one point owning several Mustangs, motorcycles, and a firetruck. Tom devoted the rest of his time to his two grandsons teaching them about their family history and how to drive. He also went on every family vacation and attended almost every activity that involved his two grandsons. A resident of North Haven, Wallingford, and Killingworth, CT, Thomas and his wife Linda officially retired to Rotonda West, Florida in 2015 where he lived out the remainder of his years enjoying the warm weather, reading his paper on the lanai, spending time with their beloved pug Sara Anne and cat Kaylee, and tending to his 2004 Ford Mustang GT Convertible. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Fawcett Memorial Hospital for the impeccable care given to Tom in his final days as well as a special thank you to his home health aid, Laura. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Service and Military Honors in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven SATURDAY morning at 10:00. Friends may call SATURDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. Sign Tom's guest book online atwww.portofuneralhomes.net