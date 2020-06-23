Murray, Thomas F.
In W. Haven June 21, 2020 Thomas F. Murray 71, of Hamden. He is survived by his mother Jean Murray of Hamden, brothers Joseph Murray (Mary) of Wallingford, James Murray of Hamden and nephews Joseph and Jonathan Murray. Predeceased by his father Thomas Murray. Tom was born in New Haven July 13, 1948. He graduated from Hamden High School in 1966 and played on the golf team. Mr. Murray proudly served his country during the Vietnam War with the US Army. Tom was an avid golfer, he started playing and caddying at age 12 at Meadowbrook in Hamden. He continued to play at Laurel View, was President of the Laurel View Men's Association, won several tournaments and was club champion. For many years he was a salesman for Bond Clothing, Arthurs and Congress Pants. In his later years he worked for New Haven Windustrial. The family would like to thank the staff of the VA Medical Center in W. Haven for the wonderful care over the past several years. Private graveside services will be held at the Middletown State Veteran's Cemetery. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 23, 2020.