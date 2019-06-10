Geirin, Jr., Thomas Francis

Thomas Francis Geirin, Jr., 85, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 with his family at his bedside. Beloved husband of Helen Marie Colley Geirin of 60 years, Tom was born December 25, 1933 in New Haven, CT, son of the late Thomas Francis Geirin, Sr. and Helen Marie Conlan Geirin of New Haven, CT. Loving father of Mary Jean (Alex) Philippone, Thomas (Maura) Geirin, Eileen (Steven) Philippone, and Patricia (Scott) Moroz. Loving grandfather of Michael (Sammy) Philippone, Lisa (Evan) Lipinski, Paul Philippone, Patrick Geirin, Daniel Geirin, Eric Philippone, Joey Philippone, and Zachary Moroz. Loving great-grandfather of Brady and Aya Lipinski. Devoted cousin of Jean Kearse (Kathy) and Henry "Skip" Kearse. Loving uncle of Carrie and David Carbone and the late Heather Brassell, Lucia, Marissa and the late Scott Colley. Godfather and close friend to many. Tom was a graduate of Hamden Hall School and Quinnipiac College with a B.S. Degree in Accounting. He was Data Processing Manager of O.F. Mossberg before retiring in 1999. He was also a licensed income tax preparer. He served as a member of Church of The Ascension Men's Club and on the Church Building Fund Committee, a member of the Connecticut Irish American Historical Society, DPMA Data Processing Managers Association, Irish History Round Table and Ethnic Heritage Center of New Haven, CT. His interests included genealogy, photography and travel. Tom and his wife Helen spent many summers camping in North Truro, MA (Cape Cod), winters in St. Augustine Beach, FL and North Ft. Myers, FL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the the Church of the Ascension, 1050 Dunbar Hill Rd., Hamden. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery . Friends may call at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 11, 2019