Frizell, Jr., Thomas "TJ"
Thomas "TJ" Frizell, Jr., 32, of East Haven, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born in New Haven on January 9, 1987 and was the son of Thomas G. Frizell, Sr. (fiancé Julia Sullivan) and Janet Macy Dottori (John). Thomas was truly a great friend who was loved by all, he had a big heart and was always willing to help others. He enjoyed fishing, music and spending time with family and friends whom he loved unconditionally. Brother of Nicole and Kyle Frizell, Gianna Appi and step-brother Matthew Twarowski. Grandson of Dorothy Frizell, Dolores Macy and the late Glen Frizell and Ronald Macy. Nephew of Dan and Janet Frizell, Enrico and Bonny DiBiase, Linda Macy and the late Robin Frizell. Also survived by many cousins.
The visiting hours will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In TJ's loss to the battle with addiction, the family would like, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to be made to Community Speaks Out, 2143b Thames Street, Groton, CT 06340 www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 17, 2019