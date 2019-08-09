Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Guilford Art Center
411 Church Street
Guilford, CT
Thomas Fussell


1932 - 2019
Thomas Fussell Obituary
Fussell, Thomas
Thomas Pelham Fussell, of Guilford, CT passed away at his home on August 5th surrounded by his wife and children. He was an affable fellow, quick to strike up a conversation or share a joke with anyone he met. A devoted husband and family man, Tom enjoyed hosting dinners replete with great food, wine, and conversation covering wide ranging topics. He was a voracious reader and loved music. He was a gifted artist, specializing in oil pastel portraits. He loved animals, particularly dogs and penguins.
Born Calhoun Georgia September 5, 1932, Tom lived in coastal St. Simons during WWII and was an unofficial lookout for enemy submarines. He attended the University of Georgia where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. His soothing voice landed him a job as a radio show host at the classical music station in Atlanta. He lived briefly in Grand Cayman, and later settled in Coconut Grove, Florida. In 1980, he moved to Guilford with his wife, Barbara. Tom was a member of the Guilford Art League, Madison Art Society, and a lifetime member of the Keeping Society.
Tom was predeceased by his father Julian Rufus Fussell, his mother Catherine Martin Fussell, his brothers George and Julian Fussell, his daughter Helen Mack, and his grandson Christopher Mack. He is survived by his wife Barbara Fussell, his son John Fussell, his daughters Anne Stone (Clinton Stone) and Kathryn Fussell, and his grandsons Thomas and John Mack.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice, or the Guilford Art Center.
Please join us for a Celebration of Tom's life at Guilford Art Center, 411 Church Street, Guilford, CT on Monday, September 2, 2019, 4-7 p.m.
Published in Shoreline Times on Aug. 16, 2019
