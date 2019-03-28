Kinkead, Thomas Gary

Thomas Gary Kinkead, age 75 of Waterbury passed away peacefully March 25, 2019 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was a beloved husband of Theresa (McNamara) Kinkead.

Gary was born February 20, 1944 in Bronx, NY, a son of Thomas Kinkead and the late Irene (Bowler) Kinkead. Prior to retiring, Thomas was the owner and president of Thomas Graphics in Bethel. He was a communicant of Saint John of the Cross Church in Middlebury.

Besides his wife of 20 years of Waterbury and father of Saint Petersburg, FL, he leaves his daughters Lara Gardiner and her husband Bill of Mystic, Lea Casement and her husband Brandon of Mt. Pleasant, SC, a brother Roy Kinkead of FL, two sisters Laura Carroll of Florida, Dawn Kinkead of St. Pete Beach, FL and four grandchildren, Emily and Matthew Gardiner, Gabrielle and Aubrey Casement and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements: Funeral Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. directly at Saint John of the Cross Church in Middlebury. Those planning to attend are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow at Mountain Meadow Cemetery in Seymour. Calling hours Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury.

Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 28, 2019