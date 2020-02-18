New Haven Register Obituaries
Thomas Gunning Obituary
Gunning, Thomas
Thomas J. Gunning lll of Clinton, CT passed on February 13, 2020 from a brief illness. Tom was born on May 1, 1937 in Providence, RI to the late Thomas J. Gunning Jr. and Sarah (Brooker) Gunning. Thomas was employed by the State of CT as a vocational instructor retiring in 1997. Tom was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Army. He served as a paratrooper during his time and received many achievements such as the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal and the Parachutist Badge. Tom was very proud to serve his country. He was a member of St Mary's Church of Visitation in Clinton. Thomas was a lifelong resident of Clinton, CT where he met and married his wife Terry. Tom was a devoted husband and father who cherished the time that he spent with his family. In addition to raising their children, he maintained his career as a vocational instructor. A light hearted man, he had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. Tom enjoyed playing a round of golf with his grandson Aiden and friend Bob West. He also enjoyed taking walks with Terry. Thomas will be most remembered for his kindness and gentle soul and his smile. In addition to his wife Terry, he is survived by his son Thomas J. Gunning lV and his wife Kari Gunning of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Two daughters Rachel G. Coffin of Northeast, Maryland and Sarah G. Holt and her husband Eric Holt of Colchester, CT and as well as his sister JoAnne G. Sliva of Colchester, CT. Thomas is also survived by his ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild and his dear friends Bob West his great golf partner and Bonnie Erich together they enjoyed singing and playing guitar. Thomas will severely be missed by all of his family and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with military honors at the Connecticut Veterans Cemetery, Bow Ln in Middletown, CT. Swan Funeral Home in Clinton is handling his arrangements. Please visit www.swanfh.com for tributes and more information.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020
