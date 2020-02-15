|
|
Harris, Thomas
It is with great sadness that the Harris family announces that Thomas Gregory Harris of New Haven, CT was called to rest on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the age of 55. Thomas was born on January 24, 1965 at Yale New Haven Hospital to Edward Eugene and Blanche DeAnna Harris. A native of New Haven, Thomas graduated from Wilbur Cross High School and went on to matriculate from (TCI) Technical Career Institute where he received a diploma in computer technology. Thomas was skilled in many areas, holding various jobs in the technology and food industry. He was blessed with a natural ability to cook, and is especially known for his love of the culinary arts and for his mechanical skills.
Calling hours will be held Monday the 17th at 10 a.m, with funeral service following at 11 a.m. at Trinity Temple COGIC. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of PENDER FUNERAL SERVICE, 95 Dixwell Ave. #2, New Haven, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020