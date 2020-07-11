Demchak, Thomas J.
Thomas J. Demchak died suddenly on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Richmond, VA. He was the beloved husband of Constance Duchette Demchak. Tom was born October 14, 1947 in New Haven, son of the late Walter and Vadis Gumkowski Demchak. Graduating from New Hampshire College (SNHU) with a degree in accounting and later certified as a public accountant, Tom began a long successful career at Price Waterhouse. He later started his own firm from which he retired after 30 years. His life's passions were golf and accounting and trips to the casino with his buddies. He later became the CFO at Smedley Crane and Rigging in Branford. Tom was a Branford, CT native and wintered in Naples, FL. Tom was passionate for his community, serving in many capacities including the Lion's Club. He was also a 40 year member of the Pine Orchard Yacht & Country Club. In Naples, he was a member of Vanderbilt Country Club. Besides his wife, Tom is survived by his brother Kenneth Demchak and his wife Mary; his children, Thomas J. Demchak, Jr. of Branford, Christopher D. Demchak and wife (Dr. Lauren Sikorski) of Oakdale, NY, and Karen L. Demchak of Rochester, NH; his grandchildren Alexandrea Powell of TX, Jennifer Olivas of CO, Christopher Demchak, Jr. and Colleen Demchak of NC, and 7 great-grandchildren and his newly acquired puppy. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service may be held at a later date. For an online memorial and guestbook, please see www.wsclancy.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the Branford Food Pantry.