West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Parish at St. Lawrence Church
Thomas J. Goglia


Thomas J. Goglia Obituary
Goglia, Thomas J.
Thomas J. Goglia, age 66, of Milford, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born in New Haven on March 12, 1952, he was the son of the late Ralph Martin and Shirley (Schmitt) Goglia. Thomas had a career with Amtrak Railroad. He is survived by his sister Nancy Goglia of Santa Monica, CA, Richard (Annette) Goglia, of New Orleans, LA, Jean (Mark) Hickox of Jamestown, RI, and several nieces and nephews. Thomas was predeceased by his brothers William and Paul Goglia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on MONDAY MARCH 4 in St. John XXIII Parish at St. Lawrence Church at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Haven Vietnam Veterans, 8 Bassett Ct., West Haven, CT 06516, www.westhavenvietnamveterans.org. For online condolences, please visit our website at:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019
