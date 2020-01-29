|
|
Jasudowicz, Thomas
Thomas Jasudowicz, 74, of North Branford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Mary Aronson Jasudowicz for 42 years. Thomas was born in New Haven on October 26, 1945 and was the son of the late John and Josephine Jasiorkowski Jasudowicz. He was the owner and operator of T. Jasudowicz Trucking for many years. Thomas enjoyed trucking, working on antique cars and spending time with his friends, family, but most of all his granddaughters whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Christine Jasudowicz-Corsini (Michael). Grandfather of Alexis Jasudowicz and Gianna Corsini. Brother of John and Florence Jasudowicz and the late Barbara Jasudowicz.
The visiting hours will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in the North Haven Center Cemetery. By request of the family, please omit flowers.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 30, 2020