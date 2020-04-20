|
|
Jordan, Thomas
Thomas Francis Patrick Jordan, age 95, of Madison, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, at age 11 he met his lifelong sweetheart and wife of 68 years, Frances Violet Malmquist Jordan. Tom served in the Navy during WWII and the Korean War and as a police officer for the City of Bridgeport for 23 years. For a more full description of his life of service and the family he so deeply loved, please visit swanfh.com.
Published in Shoreline Times on Apr. 24, 2020