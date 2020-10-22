1/1
Thomas Keveney
Keveney, Thomas
Thomas Keveney, 56, a lifelong resident of North Haven, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at home after a brave, six year battle against cancer. To leave a message of condolence, please see www.siskbrothers.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 31st at 10:30 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, St. Rita Church, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in St Bernard Cemetery, New Haven. Calling hours at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden will be Saturday morning, prior to the Mass from 8:30-10:00



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish, St. Rita Church
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Divine Mercy Parish, St. Rita Church
or

