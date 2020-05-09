Kosky, Thomas Sr.
Thomas F. Kosky Sr., 96, passed away peacefully on Wed May 6th while at the Madison House. He was the son of the late Katherine and Mario Massina, born in New Haven, August 9, 1923. He was predeceased by two sisters, Katherine and Evelyn. He was the loving husband of the late Marion "Cookie" Kosky. A loving and supportive father to the late Sharon Little, Deborah Kelly (Edward McArdle), David Kosky, and Thomas "Sam" Kosky Jr, A loving grandfather to the late Frank "Buddy" Little, Greg Little, Gerald Little, Candice Kelly (Frank Scotto), and Gerald Kelly. A most loving great-grandfather to Haley, Olivia, Aiden, Ava, and Biaggio. Tom retired from Ed Mor Electric Co. He was a member of the Teamsters Union, a parishioner of St. Mary's Church, and a loyal Yankees fan. Even into his 90's he would frequent Happy Hour at his 2 favorite spots, Jroo's and The River to enjoy a cold beer and watch a game w/ his life long best friend Mike Boyle. The love for his family was unwavering and he will be missed immensely. We have comfort knowing he is reunited w/ his beloved wife. We would like to give a special thanks to Lisa Taylor and the nursing staff at Madison House for taking care of him in his final days when we couldn't. Rest in peace Papa. Friends are invited to a graveside service Tuesday May 12th,11 A.M. in St. Lawrence cemetery. Visit Thomas' guestbook at www.torellofh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.