Thomas Kosky
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kosky, Thomas Sr.
Thomas F. Kosky Sr., 96, passed away peacefully on Wed May 6th while at the Madison House. He was the son of the late Katherine and Mario Massina, born in New Haven, August 9, 1923. He was predeceased by two sisters, Katherine and Evelyn. He was the loving husband of the late Marion "Cookie" Kosky. A loving and supportive father to the late Sharon Little, Deborah Kelly (Edward McArdle), David Kosky, and Thomas "Sam" Kosky Jr, A loving grandfather to the late Frank "Buddy" Little, Greg Little, Gerald Little, Candice Kelly (Frank Scotto), and Gerald Kelly. A most loving great-grandfather to Haley, Olivia, Aiden, Ava, and Biaggio. Tom retired from Ed Mor Electric Co. He was a member of the Teamsters Union, a parishioner of St. Mary's Church, and a loyal Yankees fan. Even into his 90's he would frequent Happy Hour at his 2 favorite spots, Jroo's and The River to enjoy a cold beer and watch a game w/ his life long best friend Mike Boyle. The love for his family was unwavering and he will be missed immensely. We have comfort knowing he is reunited w/ his beloved wife. We would like to give a special thanks to Lisa Taylor and the nursing staff at Madison House for taking care of him in his final days when we couldn't. Rest in peace Papa. Friends are invited to a graveside service Tuesday May 12th,11 A.M. in St. Lawrence cemetery. Visit Thomas' guestbook at www.torellofh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
My condolences to Debbie dave Sam and family . Remember Your dad well growing up. Wishing the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lisa
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved