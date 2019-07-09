Stone, Thomas L.

Thomas L. Stone, 83, beloved husband of Marie Vacca Stone of West Haven passed away July 8, 2019 in Milford Hospital. Loving father of Thomas L. Stone and companion Arlene Carelton of West Haven. Tom was born in New Haven April 29, 1936 a son of the late Raymond and Emily Everitt Stone. He also leaves 2 brothers, Russell Stone of Florida and Raymond Stone of Branford and several nieces and nephews. Prior to his retirement Tom was a truck driver for the Carter Rice Paper Co. for over 30 years. He was a member of Union Local 443 and a member of the National Guard. Tom was a caller at Bingo for St. John Viannney and St. Paul's Churches and also the Community House in West Haven.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Friday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY MORNING from 9:30-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the ., 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108 or at . Sign Tom's guest book online at

Published in The New Haven Register from July 10 to July 11, 2019