|
|
MARONE, THOMAS LOUIS
Thomas Louis Marone (Tom, "Pops", the Pepper Guy, owner/founder of Mad Hill Peppers) age 72 of Madison, Connecticut, beloved husband of Jean B. Gerrity, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Tom was an Electrical Project Manager at VP Electric. He was respected and loved as a mentor and friend to all who worked with him. Tom Marone graduated from North Haven High School in 1965 where he played varsity football and earned a place on the All-Housatonic League Team and the Nutmeg East-West All-Star Football Team. He was later inducted into his High School Sports Hall of Fame. Upon graduation from North Haven High School, Tom received a Congressional appointment to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. While at Kings Point, Tom continued to play football all four years. Tom was named to the Eastern Athletic Conference All-Star Team and Division III 2nd team All — American as a center in 1968. Tom earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Engineering as well as his Coast Guard Marine Engineering License from the USMMA. He served his country as an engineering officer in both the Merchant Marine and the Naval Reserve during the Vietnam War and then continued his education at UCONN, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science and a Master of Science degree in Farm Management. Tom loved his family, fishing, and farming his peppers. Survivors include brothers Michael (Gail) and Daniel (Anne), sisters Judy Tripodi (Peter), Charlene (Kevin), Bonnie Marone Rees, 11 nieces and nephews, 6 great-nieces and nephews, stepchildren Pam Gerrity Kadamus and Jamie Gerrity and stepgrandchildren Taylor Dolan (Nadya), Lyndsay Dolan, and several other stepgrandchildren. He is predeceased by father Horace Marone, mother Gloria (Girard) Marone, brother George Marone (Rose Ann Boyle).
The visiting hours will be Friday from 5 to 7 pm in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will follow at the 7:00 pm with the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 24, 2019