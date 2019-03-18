New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
Dattilo, Thomas, M.

Thomas Michael Dattilo, 91, of Hamden passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Agnes Hondl Dattilo. Born July 2, 1927 in New Haven a son of the late Anthony and Anna DeCato Dattilo, he was a graduate of Hillhouse High School and later earned a BS degree in electrical engineering from UConn. Thomas was a proud member of the US Marine Corps, serving in both WWII and Korea. He was employed for many years as an electrical engineer with General Electric from where he retired. He is survived by his children, Deb Dattilo of Hamden, Matthew (Anne) Dattilo of E. Falmouth, MA, Lori D'Amora of Cheshire, Ann (Joseph) McVerry of Hamden and Frances (David Wilson) Dattilo of Arlington VA. Also survived by eleven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Frances Dattilo Speranza and brothers, Michael, Joseph, Augustine, Salvatore, Albert and Anthony Dattilo. Calling hours at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden will be Wednesday morning from 9:00 -10:30 with a graveside service with military honors to follow at 11:00 in All Saints Cemetery. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 18, 2019
