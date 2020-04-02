|
|
Raiola, Thomas M.
Thomas M. Branford died Tuesday, March 30, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital after his courageous battle with ALS. He was the beloved husband of Sharon Appi Raiola for over 40 years. Tom was born in New Haven July 14, 1954, son of the late Vincent and Stasia Rollis Raiola. He was a Certified Electronic Technician and worked at Picker International for twelve years. The following 43 years were spent with Safe Harbor Marinas (Bruce and Johnson's) as Office Manager overseeing the day to day operations of the 500 plus ship facility.
Tom was committed to humanitarian services. He served as Captain of Company 9 Indian Neck Fire Department for many years and was hands-on utility firefighter. He documented many fire incidents using his honed photography skills. Trained as an EMT, he supported the town's emergency services with Branford Ambulance. He was certified with the American Red Cross as a member of their Disaster Relief Service. As an avid Amateur Radio Operator (N1HU1), Tom communicated with associates worldwide during times of crisis and served as a member of the National Hurricane Center and the Weather Channel in storm tracking and support.
Besides his wife, Tom is survived by his siblings, Fredrick (Theresa) Raiola of North Branford, Rebecca (Robert) Raiola-Paul of Guilford and Joseph (Adriene) Raiola of Guilford; his niece, Roxanne Raiola, and his nephews Allen and Gary Raiano and Mark and David Hudson.
Donations in memory of Tom may be sent to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106.
Funeral arrangements are private at this time due to enforced parameters of the COVID-19 pandemic. A public memorial service and reception will be held at a later date. See online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 3, 2020