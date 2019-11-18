|
Ratcliffe, Jr., Thomas M.
Thomas M. Ratcliffe, Jr., 53, of Westbrook formerly of New Haven passed away suddenly on November 17, 2019 at his home. Beloved son of Patrcia A. Albee of Westbrook and the late Thomas M. Ratcliffe, Sr. Loving brother of Jeffry Albee and his wife Amber of New Haven, Evan Emerson of Virginia and the late Robert Albee. Nephew of Douglas Ratcliffe of Maywood, NJ. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Christian Service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven Wednesday at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, West Haven. Friends may call WEDNESDAY MORNING from 10:00 until time of Service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital at . Sign Tom's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 19, 2019