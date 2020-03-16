|
Martino, Thomas
Thomas A. Martino, 78, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at CT Hospice. He was the son of the late Andrew and Jennie (Girasuolo) Martino and brother of the late Patricia Beckwith. He leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Patricia Martino, his sons Thomas (Megan) Martino and Andrew (Cheryl) Martino, his stepchildren Samantha (William) Woodward, Kimberly Sirch, Jennifer Sirch and Kristian Sirch, his 4 grandchildren and 8 "step" grandchildren, a niece and nephew, and his first wife Rosemary (Martino) Walsh. In addition to his love of family, Tom had a deep passion for horses and stock car racing at Savin Rock. A mass will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernadette's Church located at 385 Townsend Avenue, New Haven, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2020