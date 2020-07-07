McFarland, Thomas
Thomas "Thom" Patrick McFarland, 66, originally from Milford, CT, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford.
Thom was born in Providence, RI on April 18, 1954, son of the late Howard Thomas and Catherine Veronica (Mitchell) McFarland. He is survived by his two daughters and their spouses, Kathryn and Roger Caramanica and Kellie and Howard Kane; as well as his four cherished grandchildren, Cole and Cooper Caramanica and Laurel and Cassidy Kane.
Thom is also survived by his sister Gayle (Terry) Gates, brothers John (Janet) McFarland and Kevin McFarland; nieces Amber Gates and Shannon (Mark) LaBella; nephews Joseph (Carrie) McFarland and Ryan (Krista) McFarland; former spouse and mother of his children Patricia McFarland; along with many great-nieces/nephews and extended family and friends. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his loving companion Elizabeth Shea.
Thom was a graduate of Milford High School in 1972 and went on to train as a machinist specializing in CNC lathe. With an attention to detail and a strong work ethic, he began his career at Spectrum in Milford and spent decades as a master machinist for various organizations and worked at Specialty Tool at the time of his retirement in 2016.
Thom's main passion was music. He was an accomplished musician as a vocalist, guitarist and pianist. He co-founded the local oldies band Flashback in 1979 and remained an original member as their lead guitarist and contributing vocalist until the band's retirement in 2017. Thom was an avid lover of music, especially The Beatles, and enjoyed researching bands history and lore, recreating recordings, watching live concerts and most of all passing along his knowledge to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and especially loved being "Poppy" to his grandkids. His fun-loving personality and sense of humor will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Calling hours will be held at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Precious Blood Parish at https://www.preciousbloodparishmilford.org/giving
