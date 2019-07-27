|
|
Moriarty, Thomas
Thomas Moriarty, age 59, husband of Karin Thomas Moriarty and resident of Seymour, passed away July 23, 2019. Tom was born Sept. 4, 1959 in Derby, son of the late Francis Moriarty & Shirley Moriarty. He was a very dedicated worker, most recently as an engineer for Gate Keepers, Inc. In addition to his wife Karin, he leaves to cherish his memory his mother Shirley Moriarty of Seymour, his son Paul Thomas & wife Michele of East Haven, daughter Sarah Moriarty & partner Chris Herman of Hamden, sister Susan Moriarty of Plymouth, brother-in-law Mark Thomas & wife Rosa, cousin Vicky Fabbrizio & husband Joseph of Ansonia, and other cousins, nieces & nephews. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 1st at 7:00 p.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. before the service. Pastor Jim Midgley will officiate. Friends who wish may make donations to the family through the family. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019