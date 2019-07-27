New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Moriarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Moriarty


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Moriarty Obituary
Moriarty, Thomas
Thomas Moriarty, age 59, husband of Karin Thomas Moriarty and resident of Seymour, passed away July 23, 2019. Tom was born Sept. 4, 1959 in Derby, son of the late Francis Moriarty & Shirley Moriarty. He was a very dedicated worker, most recently as an engineer for Gate Keepers, Inc. In addition to his wife Karin, he leaves to cherish his memory his mother Shirley Moriarty of Seymour, his son Paul Thomas & wife Michele of East Haven, daughter Sarah Moriarty & partner Chris Herman of Hamden, sister Susan Moriarty of Plymouth, brother-in-law Mark Thomas & wife Rosa, cousin Vicky Fabbrizio & husband Joseph of Ansonia, and other cousins, nieces & nephews. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 1st at 7:00 p.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. before the service. Pastor Jim Midgley will officiate. Friends who wish may make donations to the family through the family. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
Download Now