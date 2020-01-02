|
Shea, Sr., Thomas N.
In New Haven December 31, 2019 Thomas N. Shea, Sr., 85, of Hamden. Beloved husband of Claudia Shea. Loving father of Karen A. Shea of Hamden and Thomas N. (Debra) Shea, Jr. of Milford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers John F. Shea, Jr. and Michael Shea. Tom was born in New Haven September 22, 1934 son of the late John F. and Catherine Holohan Shea. Prior to his retirement he worked for the Armstrong Rubber Co. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Monday at 11 a.m. in Church of the Ascension. Burial in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 3, 2020