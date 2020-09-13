Northrup, Sr., Thomas
On September, 11, 2020, Thomas Northrup, Sr., loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 57. Born on March 4, 1953 in Milford to the late Donald and Caroline Northrup. He served as Machinist Mate in the US Navy on the USS Nautilus, the world's first Nuclear Submarine. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Donald, and his mother, Caroline. He is survived by his two children, Tom and Chris; his brother, Pete; his sister, Cathy; and several cousins, nephews, and a niece.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CEMETERY). The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.