McKeon, Thomas P.
Thomas P. McKeon, 81, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Anne Colavolpe McKeon. Tom was born in New Haven on September 2, 1938, the son of Thomas and Theresa Gambardella McKeon. He served his country faithfully as a Law Specialist in the US Navy during the Vietnam era. Tom was a graduate of Providence College and Boston University School of Law. He was a well-respected attorney in the New Haven area for more than 50 years. Tom was an avid golfer and a member of The Farms, New Haven and Wallingford Country Clubs. He cherished the many friendships he made through golf. Tom enjoyed fly fishing in Maine with his son, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, cooking, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the American, Connecticut and New Haven Bar Associations, the North Haven Board of Education, the North Haven Board of Ethics, Knights of Columbus/Father Donaher Council of North Haven, the Board of Governors of the Mary Wade Home, and the Board of Governors of the New Haven Country Club. Tom coached countless youth baseball and hockey teams over the years. He was the beloved father of Thomas (Antoinette) McKeon, Kerry (David) Banks, and Christopher (Jacqueline) McKeon. Tom also leaves behind his sister, Patricia (Peter) Bianchi. Tom is survived by his ten grandchildren, who he loved dearly.
A Mass of Christian Burial and interment with full military honors will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr.#3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals at wwwASPCA.org. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 18, 2020