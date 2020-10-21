1/1
Thomas Patrick "Tom" Partridge Jr.
Partridge Jr., Thomas "Tom" Patrick
Thomas "Tom" Patrick Partridge, Jr., 81, of West Haven, Connecticut passed away in Fredrick, Maryland on October 15, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1939 in New Haven, Connecticut to Thomas Partridge, Sr. and Maureen Partridge.
Tom grew up in New Haven with his parents and sister, Christine. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in West Haven and served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany. After his military service, Tom graduated with a Masters Degree in Special Education from Southern Connecticut State University. Upon graduating, he began his long career as a special education teacher in Middletown, Connecticut. Tom's patience, compassion and empathy for those with special needs will be deeply missed. In addition to teaching, he dedicated countless hours volunteering for Special Olympics and working for local non-profit organizations dedicated to providing a nurturing, inclusive environment for people with special needs.
Tom enjoyed photography, music, and classic movies. He actively participated in his church including serving as Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus at St. Mary's Church of the Visitation in Clinton, Connecticut.
Tom is survived by his wife, Carole Partridge, with whom he lived in West Haven, Connecticut for many years. Together, they shared many laughs, adventures, and memories including many exciting trips, family gatherings and time at home with their pets Teddy and Sugar Pie.
Previously, Tom was a longtime resident of Clinton, Connecticut, where he was predeceased by his first wife, Beatrice Ramon Partridge, with whom he has three surviving children: James Partridge and his wife Jennie, of Newton, Massachusetts; William Partridge and his wife Yumika of San Mateo, California; and Charlotte Partridge of Wallingford, Connecticut.
Tom is survived by many family members including his sister Christine Polio and brother-in law Henry Polio of Redding, Connecticut, his nephew Patrick Polio, his brother-in-law Peter Ramon as well as his grandchildren Declan, Riley, Liam, Kellen, and Kira, and his step-children Glen Cunningham and Susan Cunningham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be in memory of Thomas Partridge to:
Special Olympics Connecticut, 2666 State Street, Suite #1 Hamden, CT 06517-2232.
Website – give.specialolympics.org
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 21, 2020.
