Roche, Jr., Thomas Patrick

Professor Thomas Patrick Roche, Jr., 89, passed peacefully after a long illness on May 3, 2020 in Beachwood, Ohio.

Born April 19, 1931 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Thomas Patrick Roche, Sr. and Katherine Walsh Roche, Thomas is survived by his loving husband, Robert H. "Bo" Smith, his youngest sister Katherine Roche Bozelko and her husband, Ronald F. Bozelko, three nieces: Chandra Bozelko of Orange, Connecticut, Alana (Paul) Choquette of Chevy Chase, Maryland and Jana (Christopher) Simmons of Plymouth, Minnesota, two grandnieces, Alair Choquette and Mair Simmons and a grandnephew, Paul Choquette IV. He was predeceased by his younger sister, Nancy K. Roche of Bethesda, Maryland.

After graduating as valedictorian from Hamden Hall Country Day School in Hamden, Connecticut, Tom received his bachelor's degree from Yale University in 1953. He went on to earn a master's degree and a PhD in English from Princeton University in 1958 and was appointed to be a professor in 1960. Until 2003, he was the Murray Professor of English Literature at Princeton. He then taught at Arizona State University, University of Notre Dame and John Carroll University until his death.

He was a foremost expert in epic poetry and published several books on the topic.

A memorial service will be planned when it is appropriate for people to gather. Memorial contributions can be made to the Department of English, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ 08544, the Department of English at John Carroll University, University Heights, OH 44118, or any local animal shelter.

"For whatsoever from one place doth fall,

Is with the tide unto an other brought:

For there is nothing lost, that may be found, if sought."

-Edmund Spenser, The Faerie Queene



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store