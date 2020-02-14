|
Piontek, Thomas Jr.
Thomas Piontek Jr., 76 of New Haven passed away February 12, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford. Born in New Haven and predeceased by his parents Thomas, Edna and Helen (Kelsey) Piontek. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Marge (Woedtke) Piontek and children: Thomas Piontek (Sue) of Florida, Marguerite Lynch (Michael) of East Haven, Sandra Bowden of New Haven, Patricia Andrade (Scott) of Branford, a sister Barbara Racette (Paul) of Branford along with 23 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was a diesel mechanic for Exxon for most of his career as well as a Volunteer Firefighter in East Haven at Co. 1 & 4. He was an Air Force Veteran, member of the American Legion Post 89 and a member of the East Haven Stoners Club for many years.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bradford Manor Firehouse, 85 George St., East Haven, CT 06512.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020