Puciato, Thomas
Thomas Joseph Puciato, 58, of Tudor, CT West, Old Saybrook, died Monday, April 27, 2020 in Yale-New Haven Hospital from long term health issues.
Mr. Puciato was born on August 20, 1961 in Yonkers, NY the son of the late Hank and Kathleen Puciato. He was happily married Vicki Cobb on September 18, 1993 in Old Saybrook. He was self-employed as an electrician for many years. Prior to that he was a cook around the shoreline area. He was also a DJ and went by the nickname TomCat. Tom really enjoyed spending time with his wife playing on a pool league at Doc's, as well as; golfing, fishing and boating with friends. He was a very proud father to his daughter Alana, who was the light of his life.
Mr. Puciato is survived by his loving wife Vicki, his only daughter Alana Puciato, brother Henry Puciato, sister Kathleen Puciato and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and brother Christopher Puciato. A private burial will be held for immediate family only. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Please visit www.swanfuneralhomeoldsaybrook.com for tributes and updated service information.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2020