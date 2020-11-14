Beurer, Thomas R.
Thomas Robert Beurer, 74 of West Haven died peacefully at home on November 10, 2020. He was born April 15, 1946 to parents Ernest T. Beurer and Veronica O'Neil and was a lifelong resident of West Haven. Tommy was predeceased by his wife Donnadee Murray Beurer (2020) and a brother, Ernest Beurer (1975).
Following graduation from West Haven High School, where he played drums in the band, Tommy was employed as an electrician and later a security systems installer. Prior to his 2011 retirement, he had been a Supervisor at the Sartomer Company in Stratford for 30 years. During the 1980's, he was a volunteer fireman of the West Haven Fire Department Hook and Ladder Company. He relished time spent with his family. Playing and acting silly with his grandchildren brought him, and the kids, much laughter and pleasure. He enjoyed spending time in his pool and chatting with his neighbors. He is survived by children Kendra Welch of Fairfield and TR Beurer (Dawn) of West Haven; grandchildren Connor and Lily Welch, Paige Beurer and Lauren Caciopoli.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. In keeping with state regulations, face coverings, social distancing, and hand sanitizer will be required. A total capacity of 25 visitors in the funeral home at one time will be allowed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be given at St. Lawrence Church, 207 Main St., West Haven, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to go directly to church that morning. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
