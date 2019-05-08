Cosgrove, Thomas R.

Thomas R. Cosgrove of Branford died Monday, May 6, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Tom was born in New Haven December 27, 1949, son of the late James E. and Myrtle Butler Cosgrove. He was a 1967 graduate of Branford High School. Tom was the longtime owner of Cosgrove Oil Company in Branford and was currently employed with his friends at F. Perrelli and Sons Fuel. He enjoyed league bowling with his friends in the 1970's and '80's, where he once held the high score at Cherry Hill Lanes with 298. He was a Past Exalted Ruler at the Branford Elks Lodge. Tom is survived by his children Cory (Lisa) Cosgrove and Sara Cosgrove, both of Branford; his granddaughter Aliyah Mills of Branford; his nephew Paul Nenninger and niece Amy Nenninger. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia Nenninger and brother Dennis Cosgrove. He was very proud to have been, for a period of time, stepfather to Lisa and Jennifer as well as step-grandfather to Stella Rose (Jennifer), and he would like to be recognized as "Poppy Tom" to Brian. His family sends heartfelt thanks to the Doctors, PA's and all the nurses at Yale-New Haven Hospital that cared so wonderfully for Tom during his final illness.

Visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 10:00 – 12:00, with a prayer service at 12:00, at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405.