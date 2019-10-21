|
|
Gargano, Thomas R.
Thomas R. Gargano of Branford died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of the late Kathleen Thompson Gargano. Beloved father of Carly and Michael Gargano of Branford, and brother of Donald, Patrick, Linda and Paul Gargano all of Branford.
Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the Branford Evangelical Free Church, 231 Leetes Island Road, Branford. A memorial service will be held at the church on Sunday afternoon at 3:00, with reception to follow in the church hall. Burial will be private. For online memorial and directions, please see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019