New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gargano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. Gargano


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas R. Gargano Obituary
Gargano, Thomas R.
Thomas R. Gargano of Branford died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of the late Kathleen Thompson Gargano. Beloved father of Carly and Michael Gargano of Branford, and brother of Donald, Patrick, Linda and Paul Gargano all of Branford.
Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the Branford Evangelical Free Church, 231 Leetes Island Road, Branford. A memorial service will be held at the church on Sunday afternoon at 3:00, with reception to follow in the church hall. Burial will be private. For online memorial and directions, please see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now