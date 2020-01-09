|
|
Mathews, Thomas Richard
Thomas Richard Mathews passed away on November 25, 2019 after a long struggle with multiple myeloma. He left as he lived here, fighting for every second of the experience.
Tom charmed all of the many people whose paths he crossed with his wry smile and ever present sense of humor. He was active in scouting as a teen ager, and although his humor may not have always been totally appreciated by scouting leadership, he persevered and rose to the rank of Eagle.
After graduating high school in Trumbull, CT, Tom received his post-secondary education in the real world. Tom experienced mountain climbing including in the Yucon Territory, extensive hiking and camping, and bicycle trips across the continental United States several times and Canada once. Following his adventurous spirit his travels brought him overseas as well. He visited all 50 states and resided at various times in Seattle, WA, Houston, TX, New Orleans, LA, and Baltimore, MD. His work resume included construction work, mining, employment as a roughneck on oil rigs, corporate logistics with General Electric, and transportation logistics with United Parcel Service. He eventually returned to Connecticut, residing in recent years in Trumbull, Branford, New London and finally Guilford.
Tom was an avid reader and had an extensive knowledge of American and European history and politics. His particular interest in World War II stemmed partly from his father's experience as a bomber pilot in the Army Air Corps.
Tom hiked extensively, including the entire Appalachian Trail. He was a committed conservationist and had a deep knowledge of North American flora and fauna. He was an avid runner, and kept in shape for competitive running during most of his adult life. He ran at least 50 marathons, including some in between treatment for his illness. He also completed two 100 mile Ultra Marathons and won first place in one 50 mile run.
Tom was an advocate for humane treatment of animals and had several beloved feline companions. We are sure he would appreciate any donations made in his memory to cat shelters such as the Branford Compassion Club. We are also sure he will be smiling somewhere if you lift a glass of spirits of any kind and say a toast to him. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 12, 2020