SALATTO, THOMAS 12/17/46 - 10/19/12 Happy Birthday! Dear Dad, A day never passes that we do not hear your loving voice in our hearts. You're always alive in us. We miss you; losing you is the hardest thing we've ever known. But we are comforted knowing that one day we'd be together again to share your table (and your sauce & meatballs) in heaven. Now our hearts are broken, then we'll be truly happy again. We love and miss you, Tommy, Louie and Tyler
Published in New Haven Register on Dec. 17, 2019