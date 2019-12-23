|
D'Antico, Thomas Salvatore
Thomas Salvatore D'Antico, a US Army Veteran, born June 4, 1941 passed away peacefully Friday, December 20th, 2019. He was a longtime member of the local Republican Party and the Westbrook Elks Club. He was predeceased by his parents Annibel and Emma D'Antico of Meriden, CT. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Mary L. Kennedy of Westbrook, CT; his step-children: Kerrie Palumbo, Michael Palumbo (Katie Angler), Christopher Palumbo, Joel and Michelle Palumbo, Maura and Mike Natanzan as well as his five grandchildren Nicholas, Olivia, Natalie, Nathan and Grace. He also leaves behind a brother, William D'Antico and wife Dianne, his sister Connie Kotrys, as well as a niece and nephew. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26 from 5-7 p.m. at the Robinson, Wright, Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbook, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, December 27 at 10 a.m. at Saint Marks Church in Westbrook, CT. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Westbrook Ambulance Association or Westbrook Fire Department. To share a memory of Tom or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 24, 2019