Thomas Sullivan
Sullivan, Thomas
Thomas F. Sullivan, 84, of Hamden and formerly of Wallingford, passed away peacefully October 24, 2020 at his home with his beloved wife and his precious dog, Molly at his side. He and Susan (Biatowas) were married for 35 years. Together they loved going to the theatre, traveling and entertaining their many friends at their very memorable parties. He was born in New Haven on October 29, 1935, a son of the late John and Annette (Negri) Sullivan Sr. He worked as a general foreman for Connecticut Hard Rubber for many years until retiring. Tom was an avid golfer at the Wallingford Country Club where he was a member and was known as "The Commissioner!" He leaves behind his niece, Jillian and nephew, Jordan Colonese. He was predeceased by his daughter, Colleen Sullivan, his niece, Kathy Colonese, his brothers, John and Timothy Sullivan, and his sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Bill Lynch.
Thomas' family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home and church) Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.


Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
