1/1
Thomas Sutcliffe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sutcliffe, Thomas
Thomas M. Sutcliffe, 57, of North Haven passed away suddenly on June 29, 2020. Tommy was predeceased by his wife, Tisa Ballou Sutcliffe. Loving dad of sons Ryan, Austin and Tristan Sutcliffe and daughter Brittany Consiglio. Grandfather of Moises, Amayia, and Chloe. Son of the late Richard and Marjorie Sutcliffe. Brother of Richard, Gary, Todd, and Sheryl Sutcliffe. Grandson of the late Edwin and Florence Sutcliffe. Survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Born on June 18, 1963 in New Haven, CT. Tommy was employed by the Board of Education in Milford as a custodian. Tommy enjoyed traveling to Florida, going to the casino, watching the sunset & spending time with his dogs Fenway & Boston. His dream was to retire in Florida. For those who knew Tommy, he was a diehard fan of the Boston Red Sox and Miami Dolphins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug., 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish St. Vincent de Paul Church, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tommy's children to help with expenses. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved