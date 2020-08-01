Thomas Sutcliffe

Sutcliffe, Thomas
Thomas M. Sutcliffe, 57, of North Haven passed away suddenly on June 29, 2020. Tommy was predeceased by his wife, Tisa Ballou Sutcliffe. Loving dad of sons Ryan, Austin and Tristan Sutcliffe and daughter Brittany Consiglio. Grandfather of Moises, Amayia, and Chloe. Son of the late Richard and Marjorie Sutcliffe. Brother of Richard, Gary, Todd, and Sheryl Sutcliffe. Grandson of the late Edwin and Florence Sutcliffe. Survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Born on June 18, 1963 in New Haven, CT. Tommy was employed by the Board of Education in Milford as a custodian. Tommy enjoyed traveling to Florida, going to the casino, watching the sunset & spending time with his dogs Fenway & Boston. His dream was to retire in Florida. For those who knew Tommy, he was a diehard fan of the Boston Red Sox and Miami Dolphins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug., 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish St. Vincent de Paul Church, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tommy's children to help with expenses. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com