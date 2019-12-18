New Haven Register Obituaries
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Thomas W. Doherty


1961 - 2019
Doherty, Thomas W.
Thomas (Tom) Walter Doherty of Middletown Springs, Vermont passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 58. Tom was born April 18, 1961 in Hamden, Connecticut to Thomas and Betty Doherty. Tom was a proud American and Veteran of the US Air Force. Tom was a hard worker and cared deeply for his family. He was at his happiest surrounded by his family, cooking a meal for them, and making them laugh. Tom is survived by his parents, his daughter, Meghan Doherty (Samantha Green), his sister Theresa Doherty, his brother, Timothy Doherty (Lisa) and his nephew, Shane Doherty. Calling hours will be held at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, on Thursday, Dec. 19th (Today) from 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Friday, December 20th at 10 a.m. with interment directly to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family welcomes donations made in Tom's memory to the Vermont Veterans Fund. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019
