Thomas W. Nitchke Sr.
1951 - 2020
Nitchke, Thomas W., Sr.
Thomas W. Nitchke, Sr., of Branford, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home. Tom was born August 2, 1951 in New Haven, son of the late Frederick and Ruth Phillips Nitchke. He worked for many years at the Southern Connecticut Gas Company as a storeroom clerk before retiring. He is survived by his son, Thomas W. Nitchke, Jr. (Elana Cohen) of Plymouth, CT, and his daughter Jeannine Christiansen (Jason) of Beacon Falls, CT; and his cousin Judy Bute of Branford.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service Monday at 12:00 Noon in East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 11, 2020.
