|
|
Rybak, Thomas W.
Thomas W. Rybak, 66, of North Haven, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born in Meriden on November 8, 1953 and was the son of the late Phillip and Carolyn Yedziniak Rybak. Thomas graduated from Southern Connecticut State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He had worked for Stop & Shop for many years and later was co-owner of the C & A Market in West Haven. Tom was a member of the New Departure Fish & Game Club of Wallingford. He enjoyed the outdoors, sports and reading. Father of Matthew T. Rybak and Shannon A. Rybak (fiancé Anthony Edwards). Brother of Thaddeus R. Rybak (Jacquelyn S. Brown). Also survived by his former wife Karen (Kacy) Rybak, his beloved dog Brandi and his new canine friend Stella.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday (TODAY) from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A prayer service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492 or the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 21, 2020