Kingsbury, Thonje
Thonje Hansson Kingsbury of Branford died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ronald Kingsbury. Mrs. Kingsbury was born in Brooklyn, NY May 18, 1933 daughter of the late Gustav and Borghild Hansson. She was a longtime resident of Cortland Manor, New York until moving to Branford. She worked in the fashion industry for many years, and also as a sales lady for Commerce Clearinghouse (CCH). She is survived by her nephew Albert Lee of Branford and her niece Lorrayne Melton of Benton, LA.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Funeral service and burial will be in New York at a later date. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 11, 2020