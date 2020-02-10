New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for Thonje Kingsbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thonje Kingsbury


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thonje Kingsbury Obituary
Kingsbury, Thonje
Thonje Hansson Kingsbury of Branford died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ronald Kingsbury. Mrs. Kingsbury was born in Brooklyn, NY May 18, 1933 daughter of the late Gustav and Borghild Hansson. She was a longtime resident of Cortland Manor, New York until moving to Branford. She worked in the fashion industry for many years, and also as a sales lady for Commerce Clearinghouse (CCH). She is survived by her nephew Albert Lee of Branford and her niece Lorrayne Melton of Benton, LA.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Funeral service and burial will be in New York at a later date. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thonje's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -