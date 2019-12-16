New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Timothy E. Devlin


1949 - 2019
Timothy E. Devlin Obituary
Devlin, Timothy E.
Timothy E. Devlin, 70, of Northford passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 at his home. Tim was born in New Haven on November 21, 1949, son of Shirley Campbell Devlin Gilbert of West Haven and the late Joseph F. Devlin. Loving brother of Denise (Robert) Rowan of Northford. Uncle of Austin (Kristen) Rowan, Chad (Lana) Rowan and Brett Rowan. Great uncle of Ellis, Conlin, Ethan, Olivia and Iylah. Tim also leaves his dear friends Patrick, Peter and Rob, his aunts, uncles and a multitude of cousins. Tim was a graduate of West Haven High School class of 1969. He was a proud veteran who served in the Navy from 1969 to 1973 and worked in the West Haven VA Medical Center for many years until his retirement.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service on THURSDAY evening at 7pm in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Interment will be private. Friends may call on THURSDAY from 5pm to 8pm. Sign Timothy's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 17, 2019
