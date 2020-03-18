|
|
KING, RET.NHFD CAPTAIN Timothy F.
Retired NHFD Captain Timothy F. King, 89, of Cheshire formerly of Clark Street, Hamden passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Patricia Caldwell King. Timothy was born in New Haven on January 17, 1931 and was the son of the late Thomas M. and Catherine O'Connell King. He served his country faithfully as a Radioman in the US Navy during the Korean War. Timothy was a firefighter for the Annex Fire Department and later for the New Haven Fire Department for a total of 40 years retiring as a Captain. He volunteered for the American Cancer Society Road to Recovery Program and received an award for his services. Father of Timothy King, Jr. (Ellen Hoverkamp), Cathleen King (Paul Catalano), David King (Patricia Dixon) and James King. Grandfather of Sarah, Adam and Jaclyn King. Brother-in-law of Frances King and Frances Caldwell. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Thomas King and sisters Ruth Roberts and Rita King.
Due to recent events, calling hours will be limited to the immediate family. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, March 21 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Food Bank, 2 Research Pkwy., Wallingford, CT 06492 to benefit New Haven residents, or to Connecticut Hospice, Branford.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2020