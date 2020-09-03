Grandfield , Timothy
It is wth heavy heart that we announce the passing of our brother Timothy J. Grandfield on August 25, 2020. Born in New Haven on Feb. 20,1950 to the late John and Josephine Grandfield. He leaves his sister Margaret Grandfield,brother Richard (Paula) Grandfield, sister Mary Beth (Donna) Grandfield. Also his nieces Kelly (Stacey) Grandfield, Stacey (Brian) Grant, Tara (Neal) Banta, Jessica Poulton and his nephew Jon (Stephanie)Poulton plus several great-nieces and nephews.
Tim attended St Peter's then Lee high before being drafted into the Army. Returning from the service, he rejoined his R.R. family as a car knocker. When the opportunity arose, Tim ran for, and won, the election for president of his local. Working within the Transportation Workers Union, Tim rose to became an international representative traveling extensively throughout the country.
After retiring he owned and operated The Grandfield B&B in Madison. He lived in Madison for 30 odd years. He loved the shoreline. You could find him anywhere from New Haven to Old Saybrook.
He loved all his friends-those from the R.R./TWU/the shoreline and, most of all, his pals from The Hill.
A Great Journey/An Early End
Burial will be private. Services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society
.