|
|
Breda Sr., Timothy J.
Timothy J. Breda Sr., 58, unexpectedly entered into a peaceful eternal rest on February 9, 2020, while on a business trip in San Diego, CA. Tim was born in New Haven, CT on September 25, 1961, son of the late James and Selina DiDonato Breda. Tim was a 1979 graduate of Ansonia High School and a member of the Ansonia football team. He was a 1983 graduate of the University of Connecticut's School of Business where he studied Business Administration with a focus in Finance and Real Estate. He was employed as a Commercial Mortgage Broker and partner for Goedecke & Co. LLC in Westport for the past 12 years. He was an active member of the Real Estate Finance Association of Connecticut where he would speak at and moderate events. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving daughters, Kristin Breda of Milford and Alyssa Breda of Hamden, a loving son, Timothy J. Breda Jr. of Hamden, his beloved dog Jackson, former wife, Carol Cinquemani Breda of Hamden, brothers, Albert Breda of Palmdale, California and Andrew Breda of Derby, in-laws, Vincent and Linda Guardiano of Derby and Thomas and Ann Cinquemani of Ansonia, girlfriend, Deborah Taylor of Wallingford, best friend, Fred Gracon and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, James Breda. Tim was very active and enjoyed hiking, fishing, kayaking, recreational shooting and traveling to national parks. He also enjoyed regular trips to Modern and Pepe's Pizza with his family. Tim played and competed in the Knights of Columbus golf league at Laurel View Country Club each year, was an active member of the Sleeping Giant Investment Club Organization, as well as the NRA, and Dot Com Camping where he helped plan yearly camping outings with friends and their children. Tim had a strong love of travel and had several future adventures planned both to spend with his girlfriend, Deb, and his children. He participated in countless charity events with the House of Heroes organization, Habitat for Humanity, as well as contributed regularly to , the and others. He closely followed the New York Yankees, UConn Huskies, the University of Colorado Buffs and the Colorado State Rams! And of course, Tim had a love for rocking out on the air guitar while listening to classic rock music. Tim's everlasting memory and spirit will forever shine on all that knew him. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Friday, his funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 61 North Cliff Street in Ansonia. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tim may be made to at or House of Heroes CT at www.hohct.org. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020