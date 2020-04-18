New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Timothy J. Ryan

Timothy J. Ryan Obituary
Ryan, Timothy J.
Timothy Jay Ryan, 71, of Clinton passed away Tuesday, April 14 at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown. Born in New Haven on March 3, 1949, Tim was the son of the late Paul and Anna Mae Windsor Ryan. Tim had worked for Southern New England Telephone Company (SNET), the Essex Valley Railroad and later Bell Power Systems. He enjoyed photography and travel, had a passion for music, including the local Shoreline music scene, and loved anything involving railroads and trains. He had a quick wit, wry sense of humor and insatiable curiosity.
Father of Shawn P. Ryan and his wife Jennifer of Atlanta, Georgia. Grandfather of James F. and Langford F. Ryan, also of Atlanta. Predeceased by his brother Dennis P. Ryan.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Given the social distancing restrictions associated with the current pandemic there will be no calling hours and final disposition will be private. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Should friends or family desire, memorial contributions may be made to the either on line at www.easternstates.heart.org/connecticut or by phone at 1-800-AHA-USA1. Alternately, donations can be made to the Nature Conservancy or the World Wildlife Fund.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
