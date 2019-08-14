|
|
Jacobs, Timothy
Timothy "Timmy" Leon Jacobs, age 49, of West Haven, entered into eternal life on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 29, 1969, in Derby, son of the late Lewis Jacobs and Shirley (Beall) Lewis. Survived by two sisters and three brothers. Predeceased by one brother.
A Celebration of Timothy' Life will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at William's temple of God in Christ, 171-173 North Main St., Ansonia at 12 p.m. Viewing in Church from 11-12 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 15, 2019