Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Jacobs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Jacobs Obituary
Jacobs, Timothy
Timothy "Timmy" Leon Jacobs, age 49, of West Haven, entered into eternal life on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 29, 1969, in Derby, son of the late Lewis Jacobs and Shirley (Beall) Lewis. Survived by two sisters and three brothers. Predeceased by one brother.
A Celebration of Timothy' Life will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at William's temple of God in Christ, 171-173 North Main St., Ansonia at 12 p.m. Viewing in Church from 11-12 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.