Burns, Timothy M.

Timothy Burns, 67, of East Haven, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Karen Fisco-Burns. Tim was born February 1, 1953 to Joseph and Irma (Bianchi) Burns of New Haven.

Tim was an alumni of Fairfield Prep and Southern Connecticut State University, where he received his degree in Biology. On September 1, 1981, he married Karen Fisco. Together they raised three sons and a daughter. Tim worked for Metro North Railroad and Conrail for 37 years. Tim loved spending time with his family, he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a board member and coach for Sal Tinari Biddy Basketball, coached Yale Youth Hockey, and was a volunteer first responder at ground zero in the aftermath of 9/11.

Tim was father to Vincent (Ashley Crowe) Burns, Jacquelyn (Joseph) Carbone and James Burns. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Giuseppe and Nicholas Carbone, and Cameron Burns. He is survived by Cathy Driscoll, Debbie Burns, Mary Gagliardi, Margaret (Ricky) Nuzzelillo, John (Jeralyn) Burns, Tricia Burns, and Sharon (Oscar Calderon) Burns; several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Joseph, brother Joseph, and son David.

Tim's body was donated to the Yale School of Medicine for research to help in future treatments to cure interstitial lung disease.

A private memorial will be held in the future. There will be no calling hours.



