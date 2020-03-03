|
Rinaldi, Timothy S.
Timothy Scott Rinaldi, 41, of New Haven, passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jane A. (Erfe) Rinaldi.
Timothy was born February 24, 1979 in Waterbury, CT, a son of the late Tina Rinaldi. He was raised from a young age by his maternal grandmother, Madeline Rinaldi, and aunts Rose DellaRose and Theresa Descault.
Timothy attended Kennedy High School in Waterbury and was currently employed as a union carpenter for the Carpenter's Local #326. He was a member of the Masonic Annawon Lodge 115 in West Haven. Whether they were friends or strangers in need, Tim's heart was moved with compassion to help in any way possible. He had a zest for learning and accomplished anything he set his mind to, and encouraged others to do the same. Tim spent many years as a carpenter and excelled in remodeling. He spent his last 8 years with his family, as a loving father and husband, raising his 7-year-old daughter, Anjali. He has been a wonderful friend to many people who will truly feel his absence.
Besides his loving wife, Jane, of 8 years, Timothy leaves his four stepchildren, Zachary and Spencer Dobrowski, Shyanne and Jianna Horner and daughter Anjali Rinaldi, all of New Haven. He also leaves behind two uncles, Robert Michaud and Frank Antunes and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his uncles, Anthony Greco Sr., Anthony DellaRose and William Scanlon and his aunt Dorothy Tortorici.
In true Timothy fashion, his final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ donation. Tim's heart, liver and kidneys will enable others to live on through this generous gift.
Tim's Family would like to thank the staff at Yale New Haven Hospital as well as Tim's extended family and friends for the kindness, compassion, love, support and generosity extended to Tim and his family during this most difficult time.
Arrangements: Funeral services for Timothy will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT. Burial will be private at the convenience of his family. Calling hours will be held on Friday evening from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to his daughter, Anjali Rinaldi:
C/O of Webster Bank
Account # 10108273775
For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2020